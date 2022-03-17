ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Public Library has put together a five-year plan that includes goals for improvement.
The plan is needed so that the library can apply for grants from the state.
It was approved by its board of trustees on Jan. 12 and by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners on Feb. 15.
One of the goals is to “continue to offer the most comprehensive, relevant collections ... in a variety of formats for every reader, watcher and listener to enjoy.”
Programs for all ages will also be offered.
“To forward this goal we will continue to be responsive to the community’s requests for information and entertainment by purchasing materials and scheduling programs based on patron requests and borrowing habits,” the plan reads.
In addition, the library hopes to have its staff become more active in the community.
“We intend to increase partnerships each year by adding 3-5 partner organizations or by adding 3-5 partner events,” the plan reads.
“To reach this goal we will monitor our slate of programs to ensure library partners are included as well as continue to market the events of local organizations via social media and our newsletter.”
Library officials also intend to expand services.
“The library will continue updating the building’s physical space post-renovation by continuing to improve our computer equipment and internet, re-configuring public spaces to allow for more patron work space, promoting the local history room and its contents with displays and utilizing new and existing meeting room space to better serve the community.”
And the library will enhance its marketing efforts both externally and internally.
“(The library) will tailor messages to specific audiences through targeted emails and seek to promote programs, services and collections to wider audiences through a variety of channels, both traditional and innovative,” the plan reads.
“The goal is to have a more consistent presence in the community and to be sure (the library) is promoting the wide variety of library offerings available to the public.”