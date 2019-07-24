ATTLEBORO — Employees at a downtown liquor store apprehended a shoplifting suspect Tuesday afternoon and held him down until police arrived.
Zachary V. Patnode, 32, of 48 Southpark Lane, Mansfield, is being held without bail pending a probation violation hearing.
He allegedly stole items from Sun Market at 9 Union St. and then walked to nearby City Spirits where he allegedly stole a bottle of flavored vodka, according to court records.
The owner stopped Patnode outside the store and retrieved the vodka. But Patnode returned to the liquor store and was pinned down to the floor while allegedly trying to leave with a $26 bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum, according to court records.
He pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to two counts of shoplifting, being disorderly and disturbing the peace.
He was already on probation and allegedly failed to submit to alcohol testing as ordered.
Judge Neal Hourihan ordered Patnode held without bail pending a hearing.
He is due back in court Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.