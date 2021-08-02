ATTLEBORO -- The Literacy Center recently completed its first year of an innovative English Immersion Program and intends to launch its second in the fall.
Over two semesters, the 25-hour per week course was attended by 24 students who committed to an intensive combination of English language instruction, cultural immersion, workplace readiness, and conversation classes.
All classes focused on a common objective: to ready students for success in their personal, educational and career goals.
The Immersion Program was the first of its kind in the area and was offered free to English language learners of all levels.
It was funded by grant from the Fred M. Roddy Foundation.
Students supplemented their classroom work with independent online study, optional computer literacy classes, one-on-one tutoring, and individual career advising from TLC’s in-house career and educational counselors.
The program was originally imagined as a traditional in-person experience, complete with visits to local cultural interest sites, guest speakers and opportunities to collaborate at TLC’s downtown center, but it had to be converted to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It proved to be successful, however, and attracted students from all over Massachusetts, Literacy Center officials said.
Students praised the program during recent ceremonies.
“(The program) has really been a life-changing experience for me … I am so grateful that I have made progress beyond anything I thought (was) possible,” one student said.
Another said he had been looking for a program like TLC’s for years.
“It is not just English language. It is opening your eyes and opening … doors for you to life in the United States,” he said.
The center said it hopes the program will be a cornerstone of TLC’s programming into the future.
The next class starts the first week of October with the hope that some of the learning will take place in-person.
Anyone interested in participating can contact The Literacy Center at 508-455-5382.
Other offerings at TLC include English as a Second Language, General Education Diploma preparation, computer literacy classes, career counseling, one-to-one tutoring and assistance studying for the U.S. citizenship exam.
All classes run year-round and students can join at any time.
