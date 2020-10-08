ATTLEBORO — The city’s been able to maintain a AA bond rating despite hard financial times inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Paul Heroux said Thursday that was the conclusion of a recent evaluation by Standard & Poors Global, which also determined that Attleboro’s financial situation is “stable.”
“In this climate, that is something to be proud of,” Heroux said.
The pandemic has resulted in an uncertain financial situation at the state level, where tax revenue has fallen off due to business closures and thousands of layoffs.
This year’s city budget was impacted by a state aid cut of $2 million.
Local revenues could also be affected by the virus, which has strengthened its grip in recent weeks, the mayor said.
He said S&P Global officials were impressed with the city’s decision to stop spending when the pandemic hit and to accumulate an $8 million surplus, which can be used to cover shortfalls this year and next year.
They also liked the fact that Heroux has continued adding to the city’s stabilization account and has increased the annual deposit from $280,000 to $300,000.
The establishment of a special education stabilization account also contributed to the city’s solid rating, he said.
Special education expenses are notoriously unpredictable, so having a savings account to cover unexpected increases adds to the overall financial stability of the city, Heroux said.
Another positive factor was a decision to buy police cruisers with cash rather than borrow, the mayor said.
And city environmental measures such as replacing conventional light fixtures with LED ones, which consume less electricity and lower costs, also contributed to the AA rating and stable outlook.
Heroux also noted that the city plans to install solar panels over the parking lots, like those at the new high school now under construction, to cut electrical costs.
S&P officials backed up their ranking in a written summary issued on Sept. 29.
“Our stable outlook is supported by the city’s stable reserve levels and management’s ability to maintain positive financial operations, with no large drawdown of reserves in the past three years,” it stated. “We believe Attleboro’s historically balanced financial operations and conservative budgeting assumptions should allow the city to withstand and manage any potential short-term negative effects to its budget.”
