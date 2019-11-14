ATTLEBORO — A city man accused of aggravated rape against a 15-year-old girl was ordered held Thursday on $5,000 cash bail.
Following a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court, Judge Michele Armour also ordered the suspect, Sean Hollis, 37, of 531 South Main St. to wear a GPS tracking device if he makes bail and to not have contact with the alleged victim.
The prosecution had requested that Hollis be held without bail, saying he was a danger to society.
Hollis is charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child more than 10 years younger than him and two counts of rape of a child with force. The assault allegedly occurred Sept. 14.
Assistant District Attorney Kendal Poirier argued that Hollis be held for at least 120 days, saying the alleged victim was intoxicated to the point of blacking out and could not give consent since she was under age 16.
Poirier said Hollis gave her nip bottles of an alcoholic drink called Fireball before taking her to a secluded, wooded area.
“This is very predatory behavior,” Poirier said, adding that a hospital rape test found DNA that can be used as evidence in the case.
Defense attorney James Caramanica argued for bail with conditions, saying there were inconsistencies in the girl’s statements to police and she never said no to Hollis.
