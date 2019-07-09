ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man accused of sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend has been freed from jail after being held without bail for four months.
Joseph Lamountain, 48, was released on $5,000 cash bail Monday in Attleboro District Court.
He has to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and his ability to travel out of state is restricted. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, according to court records.
Lamountain was arrested in February and initially charged with rape. But prosecutors reduced the charge to indecent assault and battery in April, according to court records.
He has pleaded innocent.
Lamountain was initially held without bail after a judge found he was as a dangerous person but the 120-day limit expired last week.
Prosecutors obtained a court order for the defendant’s DNA and say test results link him to the woman.
During a bail hearing last Friday, a prosecutor requested $15,000 cash with GPS monitoring.
Lamountain is due back in court for a pretrial conference in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.