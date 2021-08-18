ATTLEBORO — A city man and an alleged accomplice were arrested Wednesday on federal warrants charging them with defrauding The Home Depot of over $600,000 in supplies in a credit card scheme.
Samuel Machuca, 50, of Attleboro, and Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 33, of Providence, were arrested by federal agents and appeared in U.S. District Court in Providence, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Machuca, also known as Ithier Batista-Rodriguez and Angel Garcia-Sanchez, was ordered detained. Taveras-Garcia was released on unsecured bond.
They face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
A third suspect, Abel Bier Romero, 28, of Cranston, is being sought by law enforcement authorities.
The suspects allegedly used stolen personal identifying information and stolen or phony business credit accounts to purchase building, roofing, electrical, plumbing and other contractor supplies, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.
Stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire were allegedly defrauded by the suspects.
It was unclear if Home Depot stores in Attleboro, Seekonk and Mansfield were victims of the alleged scheme.
Also on Wednesday, more than $30,000 worth of construction materials allegedly obtained fraudulently were recovered by federal agents from a garage in Cranston.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force with the help of the Smithfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.