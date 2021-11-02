ATTLEBORO — A city man already facing hate crimes charges for allegedly harassing a Jewish woman last year on the anniversary of Kristallnacht now faces domestic abuse allegations.
Nathaniel R. Raymond, 24, faced an Attleboro District Court judge Tuesday on charges he pushed his boyfriend outside Walgreens on Route 123 in Norton Monday afternoon.
Raymond, of 169 Read St., South Attleboro, pleaded innocent to domestic assault and battery charges and denies the argument became physical.
Norton police responded to the pharmacy shortly after 1 p.m. Monday after an off-duty Taunton police officer witnessed the dispute, according to prosecutors.
Raymond is free on personal recognizance after Judge Michele Armour declined the prosecution’s request to revoke his $250 cash bail on the hate crime charges.
Assistant Alec Lengyel wanted Raymond held without bail, saying the defendant could not obey court orders issued following his release on the hate crime charges.
In that case, Raymond is one of two people charged with throwing pornographic photos, Bibles and crucifixes among other items on a Jewish woman’s lawn last November.
Police say Raymond knows the woman, who is in her 20s and has an intellectual disability.
Raymond has pleaded innocent to a civil rights violation, criminal harassment and distributing obscene matter in connection to that incident.
Lengyel noted that the incident occurred on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the night of Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 in 1938, when Jewish synagogues and businesses were attacked in Nazi Germany and Austria.
