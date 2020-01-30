ATTLEBORO — A city resident is one of 13 men charged in an undercover sex sting in which detectives posed online as teenage boys and girls, Rhode Island State Police announced Thursday.
Jose Carrion, 41, of 130 Jones Street, Apt. 1, was arrested in Rhode Island as a result of the investigation, dubbed “Operation Guardian.”
He faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child and possession of cocaine. No plea was entered Wednesday in Providence District Court, according to court records.
The investigation was carried out by members of the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force comprised of Rhode Island State Police, seven Rhode Island police departments and U.S. Homeland Security agents.
From Jan. 24-26, undercover detectives from the task force used 16 social media apps and online classified ads to communicate with the suspects, who believed they were communicating with boys and girls ages 13 to 15, according to police.
The suspects arranged to meet the purported juveniles for various sexual acts at a pre-determined location, police said.
They were arrested at the conclusion of the operation and several additional arrests are possible, police added.
Also charged in Providence District Court with indecent solicitation and other counts are: Kevin Cooney, 27, of Bellingham; Tomy Fitton, 39, of Pawtucket; Anthony Gomes, 31, of Brockton; Michael Johnson, 50, of Templeton; James Jolly, 41, of Middleboro, Paul Kimata, 41, of Brockton; David King, 37, of Westerly; Yuhua Kong, 29, of Providence; Stephen Lomastro, 57, of Warwick; Muhammad Malik, 44, of East Greenwich; Emmett Manna, 37, of Providence and Manna Mahuri, 41, of North Kingstown.
Carrion was released on $5,000 surety bail with orders that limit his internet use and prohibit unsupervised contact with minors. All the other defendants were released on $5,000 personal recognizance with the same pretrial conditions.
Carrion is due back in court in April.
