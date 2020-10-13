ATTLEBORO -- A city resident and a former city resident were among seven people arrested Monday night for blocking traffic on Interstate 95 in Providence during a protest over Columbus Day.
Those arrested shut down traffic on I-95 North near the Providence Place Mall about 9:30 p.m.
A U-Haul box truck and two passenger vehicles were parked sideways, blocking all four lanes of travel, Rhode Island State Police said.
"Individuals from these vehicles then placed several traffic cones in the road and stood holding signs and preventing other motorists from passing by," police said.
The roadway was closed for about seven minutes and caused traffic to backup for approximately ½ miles, police added.
The vehicles had left the scene before police arrived, and all lanes were open, but state troopers observed a U-Haul box truck traveling on Orms Street and stopped the vehicle in the area of I-95.
The driver of the truck, Kade Page, 24, of 89 Central St., Apt. No. 2, East Bridgewater, Mass., was arrested. Page is a former Attleboro resident and 2014 graduate of Attleboro High School.
Troopers also arrested the following individuals who were discovered in the rear of the U-Haul box truck: Evan C. Laferriere, 23, of 45 Watson Ave., Attleboro; Devin A. Costa, 24, of 136 King Phillip Road, Rumford, R.I.; Cody B. Boyce, 24, 107 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln, R.I.; Najeli Rodriguez, 19, 30 Grafton St., Providence; Julia A. Unger, 21, of 19 Elizabeth Road, Narragansett, R.I.; and a 15-year-old juvenile male whose name isn't being released because of his age.
The adult suspects were charged with Disorderly Conduct and Conspiracy and held overnight at State Police Headquarters, and were scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Providence District Court. The juvenile male was released to a guardian and will be petitioned to Providence Family Court.
“This was an extremely dangerous situation, but luckily no one was hurt by the reckless conduct of these individuals,” said State Police Superintendent Col. James M. Manni, director of the Department of Public Safety. “While we respect the right to peacefully protest, we have zero tolerance for those who endanger the lives of others by purposefully blocking traffic and will arrest and charge anyone who does so. The safety of everyone on the highway is our highest priority and we are thankful for the reports from the public that helped us to respond quickly."
Protesters were demanding the holiday, named to honor Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, be changed to Indigenous People’s Day.
Demands to change the name of the holiday and remove statues honoring Columbus, who has been connected with the slavery and genocide of indigenous people, took place around the country Monday, and have taken place in recent years on Columbus Day.
A Columbus statue, which had been vandalized several times in Providence, was removed in June.
The state Legislature is taking up a bill that would bring harsher penalties for protests that block roadways.
