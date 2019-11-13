ATTLEBORO — A city man was sent for a substance abuse evaluation Wednesday after he was allegedly caught intoxicated and hiding in a closet of a Grove Street home that he had been notified to stay away from.
Scott S. Mello, 39, 17 Fairfield Ave., South Attleboro, was sent to the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
Mello was found hiding in a closet of a woman’s house about 11 a.m. Tuesday, after he had been previously given a trespass notice to stay away from the house, according to police.
The incident follows his arrest in Attleboro for allegedly driving drunk Friday night. Police say Mello was almost four times the legal limit for intoxication in both arrests.
He pleaded innocent to a second-offense drunken driving charge, breaking and entering, trespassing and other related offenses. Bail was at $1,500 cash.
