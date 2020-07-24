NORTON — An Attleboro resident arrested after a high-speed chase and crash in Norton last year pleaded guilty Friday to cocaine trafficking and other charges and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Trevor Harrison, 23, of 893 Read St., admitted in Fall River Superior Court to trafficking in cocaine, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving to endanger, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Harrison was traveling at speeds up to 90 mph on West Main Street the night of Jan. 13, 2019 as he fled from police, prosecutors said. The chase ended when he hit a utility pole after turning onto Taunton Street, near Wheaton College, they said.
It began as Norton Officer Jarrad Morse was on his way to an emergency call with his blue lights on about 9:30 p.m. That's when Harrison pulled out onto West Main at North Worcester Street, according to prosecutors.
Morse was attempting to pass Harrison to get to the 911 call when the defendant sped up, nearly striking another car head-on near Oak Street, prosecutors said.
After Harrison crashed on Taunton Street, he ran from the vehicle and onto Wheaton property then threw a large bag into a row of hedges, according to prosecutors. Morse apprehended and arrested him with the help of a second officer after a scuffle, they said.
Police recovered the bag, which contained just under 27 grams of cocaine. In Harrison’s left pocket, they found $1,006 in cash, according to prosecutors.
In addition to the two-year sentence, Judge Renee Dupuis ordered the cash forfeited to authorities.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Morrissette.
