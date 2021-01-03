ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man was among nine drivers Rhode Island State Police arrested for impaired driving during New Year’s Eve patrols.
Khevin Kheav, 36, of 54 Emory St., 3rd floor, Attleboro, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and chemical test refusal on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket about 9 p.m., state police said.
“Last night was a busy one for our Troopers and they arrested nine people for suspected impaired driving,” said Col. James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “For every impaired driver our troopers take off the road, a potential tragedy is averted, but we need motorists to make better choices. Drinking or using drugs and driving is always a bad decision.”
The Rhode Island State Police have increased impaired driving enforcement with the addition of the Traffic Safety Unit, a collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation/Office of Highway Safety and funded by a federal grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
