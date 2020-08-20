ATTLEBORO — Local police and federal agents have arrested an Attleboro man on child pornography charges and seized thousands of child porn images along with child-sized sex dolls, authorities said.
Mark W. Nicholson, 56, of 170 Richardson Ave., was arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court on two counts of child pornography possession and one count of distributing material depicting a nude child, according to court records.
An innocent plea was entered on his behalf by the court.
Nicholson was released on $15,000 cash bail with the conditions he stay away from children under the age of 18 and possess no electronic devices with access to the internet.
In addition to files containing over 3,500 images of nude girls in sexual poses, some between the ages of 8 and 13, police say they also found three female child-sized sex dolls, according to court records.
Reading from a police report, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said an agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations was able to download a half-dozen images of child exploitation from the defendant’s computer to one of an undercover agent in March.
Nicholson was arrested about 4 p.m. Wednesday when Attleboro police and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at his home, according to court records.
Authorities seized his computer and two USB drives in addition to his cellphone. The devices will be examined by a computer expert as part of an ongoing joint investigation by city police and Homeland Security. More charges may be filed after the devices are examined, according to police.
A man who identified himself only as Nicholson’s best friend appeared shocked by the allegations and told The Sun Chronicle it was some kind of a mistake.
“He’s a tremendous guy. He would do anything for you. You can trust him with kids. I trust him with my life. It doesn’t make any sense,” the man said in a court hallway after listening to the arraignment proceedings.
Nicholson has had girlfriends and gatherings with family members at his home, the man said.
In court, Azevedo said the defendant had one minor charge on his record and no convictions, but added the charges and allegations against him were serious. She asked that Nicholson be held on $50,000 cash bail.
If convicted on the distribution charge, Nicholson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. The maximum for the possession charge is five years.
The prosecutor also said police seized Nicholson’s gun license and three registered firearms. At her request, Judge Daniel O’Shea also imposed a condition that he surrender any other firearms he may have.
Nicholson told the court he was going to hire a lawyer. A police report indicates he declined to speak to investigators without one present.
Stephen Dalrymple, an Attleboro lawyer who represented the defendant for the bail hearing, said Nicholson was a single man who has lived in Attleboro since he was 13 and had no reason to flee if released.
Dalrymple said Nicholson works for a jewelry manufacturing company in East Providence, makes over $60,000 a year and owns the home he grew up in. He argued for $10,000 cash bail, saying Nicholson would return to court as required.
The case was continued to next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.