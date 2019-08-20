ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with a suspended license twice in the last three months, North Attleboro police said Tuesday.
Jesse Samayoa, 22, of 17 Gardner St., Apt. 2, was ordered held on $500 cash bail with pretrial conditions after he pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court.
If he posts bail, Samayoa must submit to alcohol testing, wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and abide by a curfew that will allow him to keep his roofing job.
Samayoa was arrested about 8:50 p.m. Monday on Old Post Road in North Attleboro, where he was stopped near the Interstate 295 overpass while driving with a front right flat tire, officials said.
Police found a 12-pack of beer in his van with two of them open and partially empty, according to court records. There was a passenger in the vehicle, according to police, but he was not charged with any crime.
Police say Samayoa was arrested June 5 when his van was stopped on Pine Street in Attleboro. There was an open beer can and several unopened beers in the vehicle at the time, according to a police report.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Souza III asked Judge Edmund Mathers to revoke Samayoa’s bail set in the pending Attleboro case and send him to jail without bail. The prosecutor argued the defendant was warned his bail was revoked after his arrest in June and the allegations are similar in each case.
“He is a danger to the community and the commonwealth does not have confidence that he will return on this matter,” Sousa said.
But the judge rejected the request after hearing the pleas of Samayoa’s lawyer, Ted Koban of Attleboro.
Koban said his client was a roofer for his father’s company and suggested that the evidence in the case was not strong.
Koban said the tire on the truck appeared to have just blown out, his client performed some of the field sobriety tests satisfactorily, and there is no evidence his client consumed enough alcohol to be intoxicated.
“This is a very tryable case,” Koban said.
Samayoa declined to take a breath-alcohol test after each arrest, according to court records.
He is due back in court next week.
