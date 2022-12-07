ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man convicted last month after police found stolen catalytic converters in his apartment will get his motorized bicycle back but not a battery-powered saw seized when he was arrested.

Aaron M. Rushlow, 41, is now on probation for one year after pleading guilty Nov. 18 in Attleboro District Court to receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200 and possession of burglar’s tools.

