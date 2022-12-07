ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man convicted last month after police found stolen catalytic converters in his apartment will get his motorized bicycle back but not a battery-powered saw seized when he was arrested.
Aaron M. Rushlow, 41, is now on probation for one year after pleading guilty Nov. 18 in Attleboro District Court to receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200 and possession of burglar’s tools.
After his plea, Rushlow was released from custody after serving three months in jail for a probation violation for attempting to steal a catalytic converter last year in South Attleboro.
A restitution hearing was scheduled Jan. 27 to determine the cost of the damaged devices, which police estimate had a value of $5,833, and whether Rushlow can pay, according to court records.
Rushlow was arrested about about 6 a.m. on June 23 riding a motorized bicycle on East Street at O’Neil Boulevard, near the scene of two businesses where two catalytic converters were stolen.
In his backpack, police found a battery powered-cutting saw and two used blades but did not initially find the catalytic converters.
Police executed a search warrant at 125 Park St., where Rushlow was living at the time, and recovered the two devices, according to court records.
During the plea hearing, prosecutors recommended Rushlow serve six months of a two-year sentence with the balance suspended for two years.
His lawyer, Paul Whelan, recommended he be sentenced to the jail time he served for the probation case, according to court records.
Judge Neil Hourihan sentenced Rushlow to one year of probation with restitution to be determined. He agreed to order police to return Rushlow’s bicycle but not the saw and blades seized from him, according to court records.
Charges of malicious damage and stealing parts from a motor vehicle were dismissed.
Catalytic converters are vehicle anti-pollution devices that are sought by thieves because of the precious metals inside them.
During his probation violation hearing, a probation officer testified Rushlow has pawned catalytic converters nine times in Rhode Island, failed to pay probation fees and appear in court as required.
He was arrested in September 2021 and was given a suspended one-year jail sentence for attempting to steal a catalytic converter at a business off Route 1 in South Attleboro.
After he pleaded guilty in that case, a judge ordered police to return his motorized bicycle and tools after his lawyer argued they were no longer needed as evidence in the case.
