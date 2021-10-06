ATTLEBORO -- A city resident has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Boston man and an armed robbery in Dedham, police said.
Jibrail Abdurrashid, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant charging him with manslaughter for the stabbing in the South End of Boston in May, police said.
Gerie Acevedo, 24, of the South End, was found suffering from a stab wound in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue the night of May 14, police said.
Acevedo was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS.
Abdurrashid was arrested in Worcester on a warrant issued from Suffolk Superior Court.
He was also arrested Tuesday on several charges related to an armed robbery in Dedham in September.
Those charges were for assault and battery, kidnapping, breaking and entering a vehicle and armed robbery, Dedham police said.
Police responded just before 4 a.m. Sept. 14 to Whiting Avenue for reports of an armed robbery.
The victim told police he was traveling home from the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett when his car was struck and several people got out of the other vehicle. He said he was robbed of jewelry, his wallet, money and an iPad, and assaulted.
A suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was issued Sept. 16 for Abdurrashid. He was arrested by the State Police Violent Fugitive Section.
The Dedham incident remains under investigation by police in Dedham, Everett, Boston and Quincy along with state police, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.