ATTLEBORO — A city man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Providence in January which was that city’s first homicide of the year.
Jeffrey Sek, 23, of Attleboro, and Brendon Bindig, 25, of Fall River, are both charged with misprision of a felony, which is a misdemeanor for failing to report a known felony to authorities.
Sek was arraigned in court Friday morning and was released on $5,000 surety bail.
An 18-year-old Fall River male, whose name has not been made public because he was 17 at the time of the incident, has been charged with murder, conspiracy, and several firearms offenses.
Police said they are still searching for the weapon and two more suspects — Elvis Julian, 33, of Boston, and a man who has not yet been identified. Both are wanted for murder and conspiracy.
Biniam Tsegai, 35, of Portland, Maine, the early morning of Jan. 16 was leaving an illegal bar known as a “sip joint” at the intersection of Elmwood and Potters avenues when he was shot and killed.
Merhawi Berhe of Cambridge was also shot and is still recovering at Rhode Island Hospital.
Video surveillance showed Tsegai and Berhe were in a group and were approached by another group of people when a fight broke out and shots were fired.
Police said they have been cracking down on sip joints since the incident, but added they believe the shooting was a random act of violence.
In April 2019, Sek, then 20, was sentenced in Attleboro Juvenile Court to a two- to four-year prison term for threatening a teenager with a replica handgun and stealing a Play Station gaming system in a home invasion in 2015. He was 16 at the time of the crime.
Sek also had pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to a series of holdups of teenagers in 2018, including one committed with a stolen handgun and another where a teen’s footwear was stolen. He was sentenced to concurrent 2 1/2-year jail terms.
The holdups and assaults were committed while Sek was on probation for crimes in juvenile court.
Anyone with information on the two wanted suspects or the January shooting is asked to contact Providence Police Det. Sgt. Charles Vieira at 401-497-0098 or Det. Raymond Majeau at 401-340-5612.
Maj. David Lapatin, who commands the department’s investigative division, at a media session Friday thanked the Fall River, Attleboro and Boston police departments for assisting in the investigation.