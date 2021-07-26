ATTLEBORO — A city man was ordered held without bail Monday on charges he and an accomplice robbed two men last week in a parking lot at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I.
Nicholas Rudolph, 26, was arraigned in Providence District Court on two counts each of first-degree robbery and conspiracy, according to records.
The alleged accomplice, Anthony Mirabile, 24, of Plainville, was apprehended by police at his home on Thursday, a day after the robbery, according to police.
He was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on fugitive charges but has not been arraigned yet in Rhode Island.
The victims say they were approached in a parking lot of the casino early Wednesday morning by two men in their 20s, one of whom was armed with a handgun, according to WPRI.
The robbers demanded cash and at one point, the armed man pointed the handgun at the head of one of the victims, the station reported.
