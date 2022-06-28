ATTLEBORO -- A city man was being held without bail Tuesday after allegedly threatening people with a knife and slashing tires at a residents-only beach on Cape Cod over the weekend.
Augusto Darosa, 45, was arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court where he faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, vandalizing property and breaking into a boat.
He is being held without bail at the Barnstable County Jail, a spokesman said Tuesday.
Falmouth police say Darosa allegedly became upset after he was told he needed a sticker to park at the residents-only Chapoquoit Beach on Sunday.
He allegedly threatened the lot attendant and left the area but returned later in the day. He allegedly slashed the tires on a car, physically assaulted witnesses and threatened witnesses with a knife.
Police were dispatched to the beach about 6:30 p.m. Sunday but Darosa allegedly fled on foot before officers arrived.
After a lengthy ground search with the help of a Barnstable County Sheriff’s K9 unit and a state police helicopter, police said Darosa was spotted by troopers on the helicopter hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor.
State police said they used an infrared imaging device to spot Darosa hiding on the boat. After radioing the vessel’s location, offices were ferried out to the boat and arrested Darosa without incident.
In addition to the other charges, Darosa faces two counts each of uttering threats to commit a crime and vandalizing property and one count each of intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.