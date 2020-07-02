ATTLEBORO -- A city man arrested earlier this week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a handgun was deemed a dangerous person Thursday and ordered held without bail.
Mauricio M. Lawrence, 29, of 63 West St., Attleboro, did not contest the prosecution’s request that he remain in custody.
Lawrence is accused of beating his girlfriend in the legs with a belt and threatening her with a handgun. He has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to various assault and weapons charges.
Lawrence was arrested at his third-floor apartment Monday morning. Police say they found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a gutter and over 100 rounds of ammunition in the apartment.
He is due back in court July 14.
