BOSTON — Authorities say two career criminals on probation for drug convictions, including an Attleboro man, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.
Robert Roscoe, 30, of Attleboro and Boston, and Ozair Pereira, 33, of Brockton, are being held in federal custody pending detention hearings, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Friday.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl, according to court records.
According to the indictment, on four occasions in February and March 2021, Pereira and Roscoe conspired with others to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.
The indictments allege the drug sales occurred in Boston, Brockton and “elsewhere.”
At the time of their alleged involvement in the fentanyl trafficking, Pereira and Roscoe were each on federal probation for separate federal convictions.
In December 2019, Roscoe was sentenced to over two years in prison and three years’ probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Prosecutors say Roscoe had previously been convicted of armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault and battery on a police officer.
In October 2018, Pereira was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years’ probation for conspiracy to distribute heroin. He has two previous convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors.
Due to Pereira’s previous federal drug trafficking conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.
Roscoe faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.
Roscoe faces a detention hearing June 21. Pereira’s hearing was scheduled for June 25.
