ATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old city man faces drunken driving and other charges following a hit-and-run crash on Pleasant Street over the weekend.
Trevor A. Cintron, 133 Martin St., pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court and was freed on personal recognizance.
Cintron allegedly crossed the center line on Pleasant Street about 11:30 p.m. Friday and collided head on with another car near Pleasant Avenue.
Police say he ran from the scene and was apprehended almost an hour later on the grounds of the Faith Alliance Church on Pleasant Street, about 1,500 feet away.
A passenger in Cintron’s vehicle and the driver of the other car suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, police said.
It is alleged that after running from the scene, Cintron got into a car on nearby Dale Court off Pleasant Avenue and stole a blue towel.
The incident was captured on home security video and Cintron was wearing a blue towel on his head when apprehended, police said.
Cintron took a breath-alcohol test which indicated his blood-alcohol level was 0.14 percent, or almost twice the legal limit, according to police.
In addition to drunken driving, he faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and one count each of breaking into a car, larceny and driving to endanger.
He is due back in court in October for a pretrial conference.
