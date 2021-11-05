ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man is being held without bail after police found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, other drugs, ammunition and stolen merchandise in his home, authorities said.
Timothy F. Sproul, 30, of 34 Leedham St., was arrested Wednesday after city police and the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his home as part of a still ongoing investigation.
Sproul pleaded innocent to trafficking in fentanyl and faces a dangerousness hearing Nov. 10 in Attleboro District Court.
Authorities reported seizing approximately 80 grams of fentanyl pills in the raid, according to court records.
Sproul also faces two other charges related to over 70 grams of other pills seized that allegedly contained a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to records.
In addition, police say they found gun parts allegedly manufactured from a 3D printer in the home and a small amount of 9 mm bullets, according to a police report.
Police also seized 68 new Sony PlayStation controllers still in a box, 65 Apple Air Pod wireless headsets and 20 more headsets from his car, according to the report.
Sproul faces charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200.
The investigation was being conducted by Detective Joseph Daday.
