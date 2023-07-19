ATTLEBORO — A city man has been charged with firing a gun outside a Providence strip club in February.
Robert Ross, 31, of Attleboro, has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with one count of carrying a pistol without a license and one count of discharging a firearm within a compact area, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday.
Providence police on Feb. 20 responded to a report of shots fired outside The Foxy Lady Gentleman’s Club on Chalkstone Avenue.
Upon arrival, police learned a patron, the defendant, was escorted out of the club for disorderly conduct just before the gunfire began, Neronha said.
As officers canvassed the area, they discovered nine 9 mm spent shell casings. Police also questioned two male subjects who were allegedly with Ross prior to him leaving the club. The witnesses didn’t cooperate with investigators but did refer to the defendant multiple times as “Bobby,” Neronha said.
Investigators obtained and reviewed surveillance footage from The Foxy Lady and a nearby business that showed Ross arriving at the club in a small blue sedan and after security escorted him out of the club, Ross getting into the same vehicle. Bright flashes emanated from the vehicle a couple of minutes later in the location of the recovered casings, Neronha added.
Investigators obtained the defendant’s name through a credit card receipt from the club, matched his name to his license, and finally matched his license photo to the man depicted in the surveillance footage. A warrant was issued for Ross’s arrest, and he turned himself in March 1.
Ross is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference Aug. 9 in Providence County Superior Court.
In July 2019, Ross and another man were arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges they allegedly beat a man so badly he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
Ross and James S. Chhoeun, 28, of Fall River, pleaded innocent to charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injuries.
The 28-year-old victim, who knew the suspects, flagged police down on South Avenue by Snell Street. He suffered black eyes, cuts and abrasions to his face and head after allegedly being punched and kicked.
He told police he was hanging out with his alleged assailants earlier in the evening at a house on Falmouth Street.
The suspects were arrested on Hodges Street and denied participating in any assault.