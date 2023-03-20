ATTLEBORO — A city man was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on firearms and assault charges for allegedly threatening another man with a handgun over the weekend.
Jeffrey S. Sek, 24, of 68 Lamb St., was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
Sek is accused of pointing a gun at the alleged victim on Emory Street about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The alleged victim told police a man, later identified as Sek, pointed the gun at him before he was able to run and call police.
The man told police he believed the incident was related to an encounter he had with two women, one of whom he called a profanity, about four hours earlier, police said.
The man said he tried to strike up a conversation with them at the Emory Convenience store on Emory Street but they spurned his attempts.
Sek’s lawyer, Scott Bradley of West Bridgewater, said he could not comment specifically about the charges other than to say his client “didn’t do it.”
“We’ll have our day in court,” Bradley said.
Sek was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday in a parking lot on Sturdy Street. He was inside a car with another man and the two women the alleged victim encountered earlier, according to police.
Police say they found a loaded gun in a car parked next to the vehicle that the alleged victim had seen earlier during his reported encounter with Sek.
Sek denied having any weapons and the other three individuals were not charged with any crimes, according to police.
Sek pleaded innocent to assault by means of a dangerous weapon and four weapons charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm with a large capacity magazine and unlawful possession of a firearm after three prior violent or drug convictions.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.