ATTLEBORO — A city man pleaded innocent Thursday to charges he threatened to stab another man in an apartment house on Christmas night.
Nahun Garcia, 37, of 52 James St., Apt. 1, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.
He faces a dangerousness hearing Monday in which prosecutors will seek to have him kept behind bars for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
Garcia was arrested after police were dispatched to 13 Maple St. about 11:45 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
A 23-year-old man who lives at the apartment house told police he was threatened by the defendant with a large knife in a common kitchen area, according to court records.
Garcia was reportedly a guest of another resident at the house. No one was injured in the incident.
Garcia’s lawyer, Linda Ruggieri of Fall River, told the court that the alleged victim gave conflicting statements to police about the reported assault.
Garcia surrendered his passport to the court while the case is pending.
