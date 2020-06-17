NORTON -- A 27-year-old Attleboro man was arrested and charged with a second offense drunken driving incident following a rollover Tuesday night.
Ryan McCaffrey was driving a GMC pickup truck about 9:30 p.m. in the area of 251 West Main St. (Route 123) when his vehicle struck the rear of a Ford Explorer turning onto Cottage Street, Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
The Ford Explorer rolled over before it came to rest upright, and while both vehicles had extensive damage, no injuries were reported, Jackson said.
McCaffrey was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation by officers Rachel Mailloux and Jarrad Morse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.