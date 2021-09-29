ATTLEBORO — Prosecutors want a city man suspected of trafficking in counterfeit prescription pills to be deemed a dangerous person and held without bail as he awaits trial.
After a brief arraignment proceeding Wednesday in Attleboro District Court, Nathaniel S. Mayer, 23, of 199 South Main St. was sent to jail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.
At that time, prosecutors are expected to present evidence to a judge on why they believe Mayer should be kept in jail as his case proceeds.
Mayer pleaded innocent to two counts each of drug trafficking and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.
Police executed a search warrant at Mayer’s apartment about noon Tuesday and arrested him, capping a months-long investigation.
Police seized about three kilograms of what they said were counterfeit Xanax prescription pills with an estimated $57,000 street value, fake Adderrall pills containing alleged fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, and other suspected narcotics.
Mayer’s lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, said he could not comment on the allegations. He said police had not yet returned the court documents they filed to obtain the search warrant.
The police report filed in court to support the charges contains little additional information on the investigation and Mayer’s arrest. Prosecutors offered no new details in court.
In addition to the alleged fake prescription pills and suspected cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth, police also seized Mayer’s cellphone and electronic storage devices, according to the report.
Prosecutors also filed a motion to order Mayer to forfeit the $1,300 cash that police seized in the raid.
If deemed a danger, Mayer can be held without bail for up to 120 days before trial.
Assisting Attleboro police in the raid were Norton police, agents from the DEA’s New Bedford office and U.S. Postal Inspection investigators and members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
