Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 sun chronicle file photo///

ATTLEBORO — A 40-year-old man convicted in April of assaulting his fiancé at his Cambridge Street apartment was sentenced to a year in jail Thursday for violating his probation.

Terrance J. Coleman was sentenced in Attleboro District Court after he admitted to failing to charge his GPS bracelet so probation officers could keep track of him.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.