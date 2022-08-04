ATTLEBORO — A 40-year-old man convicted in April of assaulting his fiancé at his Cambridge Street apartment was sentenced to a year in jail Thursday for violating his probation.
Terrance J. Coleman was sentenced in Attleboro District Court after he admitted to failing to charge his GPS bracelet so probation officers could keep track of him.
Coleman, who is originally from Stoughton, was initially given a one-year sentence that was suspended for two years with probation after pleading guilty to domestic assault and battery, according to court records.
In February, he hit his fiancé in the face several times and pushed her to the floor. The woman suffered scratches to her chin and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for chest pain, according to a police report.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.