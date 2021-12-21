ATTLEBORO -- An Attleboro man who argued he was a sovereign subject only to God has been convicted of illegally transporting firearms from Georgia to Massachusetts.
Richard Philippe, 42, of Baltic Street, was found guilty Friday after a four-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Boston, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Philippe, who represented himself at trial and claimed he was a sovereign person subject only to God's authority, faces sentencing April 4 before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV.
He was convicted of transporting firearms without a license and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Between April and June 2019, Philippe purchased dozens of handguns from an unlicensed straw purchaser in Georgia, according to federal prosecutors.
He traveled from Georgia with the guns and stored them in a warehouse in Taunton, where he sold them for cash, prosecutors said.
Philippe, who had a prior felony firearms conviction in Rhode Island, did not have a license to carry firearms or a federal license to deal in firearms, authorities said.
The man in Georgia who sold Philippe the guns was later charged with murder in Texas after allegedly fatally shooting another person during an altercation. He is being held in custody.
The investigation into Philippe began after a July 2019 undercover purchase of firearms from a longtime Brockton drug dealer who had purchased more than a dozen firearms from Philippe and had been selling them on the street on the South Shore.
The undercover operation triggered a search of the Taunton warehouse in which agents found evidence of Philippe’s firearm trafficking.
The weapons were traced back to multiple purchases by Philippe’s associate from a pawn shop in Georgia, which specialized in selling low-cost handguns.
The most serious charge, unlawfully possessing ammunition after being convicted of a felony, has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The case was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the help of Taunton police, Brockton police and state police.
Also assisting were the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rhode Island State Police.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Fred Wyshak III and John McNeil of the office’s organized crime and gang unit prosecuted the case.
