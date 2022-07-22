ATTLEBORO -- A city man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday from injuries he received when his motorcycle crashed, police said.
Edwin Young, 49, was seriously injured Thursday night when he lost control of his motorcycle at a curve at 300 Wilmarth St., a short distance from his home on the same road, according to police.
He was found unresponsive when police and firefighters responded shortly before 7:15 p.m. Thursday, police Capt. James MacDonald said.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to police and a hospital spokeswoman.
Young, of 172 Wilmarth St., was traveling eastbound on Wilmarth when failed to make the curve and struck a guardrail and continued into a group of trees, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by city police and state police accident reconstruction experts.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.