attleboro fire truck
Buy Now

ATTLEBORO -- A city man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday from injuries he received when his motorcycle crashed, police said.

Edwin Young, 49, was seriously injured Thursday night when he lost control of his motorcycle at a curve at 300 Wilmarth St., a short distance from his home on the same road, according to police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.