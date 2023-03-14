ATTLEBORO -- A city man was ordered held in jail without bail Tuesday after a judge deemed him a danger to a woman he allegedly assaulted after meeting her on an online dating site.
Christopher S. Huntley, 26, who also has an address in Providence, has been held in jail since his arrest by Attleboro police last Thursday after the alleged assault.
During a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court Tuesday, his lawyer Matthew Carter of Attleboro said the woman gave police conflicting information about the alleged events.
The woman claims Huntley would not let her leave his house on Long Avenue in South Attleboro after the pair had consensual sex and assaulted her, according to police.
Carter argued police did not note any marks on the woman or take photos to back the woman’s claim that she was assaulted.
The pair met on a Facebook dating site before the woman traveled from Worcester to Attleboro to meet Huntley, according to police.
Huntley told police the pair argued after the woman refused to leave his apartment but the argument never became physical.
Carter noted the woman was summonsed to testify at the hearing but failed to appear.
However, Assistant District Attorney Kaelyn Hilliard told the court the woman called the district attorney’s office Tuesday and said she had transportation problems.
In her closing argument, Hilliard said the defendant has a criminal record and argued the seriousness of the allegations suggest nothing other than jail would protect the woman.
Carter argued that Huntly was not a danger to the woman and said he should be released on bail with various conditions, including staying away from the woman or even home confinement.
Huntley has pleaded innocent to strangulation, assault and battery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness.
The case was continued for a pretrial hearing next month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.