MANSFIELD — A 47-year-old Attleboro man died Thursday after traveling off Interstate 95 North and into trees in the highway median.
The driver, whose name wasn’t released, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene of the 11:30 a.m. crash, according to state police.
The crash occurred just south of the Interstate 495 exit.
As the result of the crash, the man was trapped inside the vehicle until firefighters from Mansfield, North Attleboro and Foxboro freed him using several sets of extrication tools, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Merritt said.
The car was heavily damaged, according to the deputy.
The victim was the only occupant of the 2009 Honda Accord, according to state police.
State police are investigating the cause of the single-car crash.
The left lane of the highway were closed so police could investigate the crash and remove the wreckage from the scene.
The crash scene caused a lengthy backup on the highway.
