ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man faces felony assault charges after prosecutors say his alleged victim came out of a coma and told police the defendant hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher in October 2021.

Keith Godfrey, 48, of 64 Mendon Road, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and denied the allegations.

