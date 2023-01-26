ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man faces felony assault charges after prosecutors say his alleged victim came out of a coma and told police the defendant hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher in October 2021.
Keith Godfrey, 48, of 64 Mendon Road, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and denied the allegations.
He appeared in court on a summons and was freed after a judge denied the prosecution’s request to hold Godfrey on bail.
The incident was reported to police in April of 2022 but allegedly occurred in October 2021 at Godfrey’s apartment, where there was a dispute over a winning lottery ticket, according to the prosecutor and a police report.
After the incident, Godfrey allegedly drove the victim to Pawtucket and dropped him off at his father’s home.
The man initially suffered from a concussion and was held in custody at the Adult Correctional Institution for allegedly violating a restraining order his father had taken out against him, according to the report.
He was later taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where his father told police his son was in a coma for 28 days.
The alleged victim still suffers “significant issues” as a result of the head injury, a prosecutor told the court.
Police obtained a summons for Godfrey because he was incarcerated on unrelated charges in Suffolk County at the time, according to a prosecutor and the report.
Godfrey also has an unrelated criminal case pending stemming from a dispute with a neighbor last March and has pleaded innocent.
His cases were continued to March.
