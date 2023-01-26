Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro resident faces felony assault charges for allegedly hitting a man with a fire extinguisher during a lottery ticket dispute and causing him to later lapse into a coma.

Keith Godfrey, 48, of 64 Mendon Road, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and denied the allegations.

