ATTLEBORO — A West Street man was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges he beat his girlfriend and threatened her with a handgun.
Mauricio M. Lawrence, 29, of 63 West St., pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court on several assault and weapons charges. A dangerousness hearing in his case is scheduled for Thursday.
Police were called to Lawrence’s third-floor apartment for a report of domestic abuse by an armed man about 10:15 a.m. Monday, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook said.
Because of the nature of the call, Cook said it required a certain level of response, and some officers were armed with rifles.
Lawrence was found inside the apartment and was arrested without incident.
He is accused of beating his girlfriend Sunday night and again Monday morning with a belt inside the apartment. He allegedly choked her until she freed herself and then tried to hit her with a gun when they were inside her car.
The woman had visible injuries but did not require immediate medical treatment, according to police.
The gun, a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol, was found in a gutter off a landing of the apartment after an extensive search outside the building, according to the report.
The gun was loaded with a clip and a round in the chamber, which Cook said indicated it was ready to fire.
The gun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were found after police obtained a search warrant for the apartment, he said.
Before police found the weapon, they searched outside the apartment building with the help of state police Trooper Steve Sicard and his K-9 partner Link. Officers also used a metal detector and a thermal imaging device, according to the report.
Lawrence’s lawyer, public defender Nicholas Anthanassiou, said he could not comment on the allegations “at this point.”
Lawrence faces charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, strangulation, domestic assault and battery, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition clip, violating a restraining order and intimidation of a witness, Cook said.
At the dangerousness hearing, prosecutors will try to convince a judge that keeping the defendant in jail pending trial is the only way to ensure the woman and public will be safe. If the judge sides with the prosecution, Lawrence can be held without bail for up to 120 days before trial.
