ATTLEBORO -- A city man allegedly tried to raise bail money by contacting a friend and telling him to sell marijuana the suspect kept at his home.
Jacob E. Garvin, 27, was ready to admit to charges related to the case Tuesday in Attleboro District Court but withdrew his plea after a judge rejected his lawyer’s recommended disposition.
Garvin was an inmate at the Norfolk County House of Correction in Dedham in 2018 when he allegedly telephoned a friend and asked him to sell marijuana in Garvin's home so he could post bail.
All jailhouse calls except those protected by lawyer-client privilege are recorded, and a deputy sheriff contacted Attleboro police about what he heard on Oct. 3, 2018, according to court records.
Garvin was being held at the time on carjacking and assault charges related to an incident in Weymouth a day earlier, according to records.
Police executed search warrants at his residence on Fourth Street and reported finding marijuana plants, drug distribution paraphernalia and a large amount of various kinds of ammunition, according to court records.
During a plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III recommended Garvin serve nine months of an 18-month sentence for unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Garvin’s lawyer, Gordon Spencer of Framingham, asked that the case be continued without a finding with probation.
Spencer said the ammunition charge would be difficult to prove at trial because his client was in jail.
Because police found the door to his client’s residence open, Spencer said others could have had access to the residence.
Judge Edmund Mathers rejected the recommendation of both lawyers and said he would place Garvin on probation for 18 months and find him guilty.
The case was continued to May for a pretrial hearing.
