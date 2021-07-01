ATTLEBORO — A city man is being held on $50,000 cash bail on charges he traveled to the North Shore town of Newbury to meet what he believed was a teenage girl for sex only to find out it was an undercover sting.
Kyle Beauchemin, 44, of 1313 Park St., was arraigned last Wednesday in Salem Superior Court, according to a police report and court records.
He pleaded innocent to 11 counts, including enticement of a child younger than 16, providing obscene matter to a minor, disseminating obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to court records.
Beauchemin was arrested Dec. 16 by Newbury police after he allegedly traveled over 70 miles from Attleboro to meet what he thought was going to be a 13-year-old girl for sex, according to the police report.
The meeting occurred after an undercover detective posed as the girl in an online chatroom on an app known to be used by men seeking sex with young children, according to the report.
The discussion with Beauchemin started in mid-November and continued over a period of days until the meeting was arranged, the report states.
During the exchanges, Beauchemin sent images of cartoon characters having sex in addition to four videos “which showed males and females engaged in sexual conduct,” the report alleges.
He also allegedly sent sexually explicit photos and a video of himself.
A spokesperson at the Essex County Jail said Thursday that Beauchemin was still an inmate and had not posted bail.
If he does post bail, he is prohibited from using the internet and can have no contact with children younger than 18, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex County district attorney’s office.
