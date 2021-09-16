ATTLEBORO — A 37-year-old city man is facing charges he indecently touched a teenage girl and later secretly videotaped her taking off her clothes during visits to his home.
Joshua W. Gohring pleaded innocent last week in Attleboro District Court to charges of indecent assault and battery, videotaping an unsuspecting person under the age of 18 in the nude, and possession of child pornography.
He was freed on $2,500 cash bail and ordered to have no contact with the girl, who is not related to him.
“He is not guilty,” his lawyer, Ted Barone of Brockton, said Thursday, declining further comment.
Police allege Gohring placed his cellphone in a bedroom at his home and secretly videotaped the girl, who was visiting, taking off her clothes, according to a police report.
He was arrested after investigators learned of the alleged contents of his cellphone.
The girl then disclosed to investigators prior instances of alleged indecent touching, the report states.
The case was investigated by Attleboro Detective James Miller and Officer Rachel Ware.
It was continued to November for a pretrial conference.
