ATTLEBORO — A city man has been charged in connection with the theft of a school minibus in Provincetown this month.
Joshua Scoullar, 28, whose address was listed as 21 Holman St., was arrested Thursday morning at the new downtown bus terminal on South Main Street, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Scouller was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with receiving stolen property, a white 2011 Chevy Starcraft minibus owned by the Provincetown School Department, Heagney said.
The bus was recovered Nov. 9 in a parking lot off 5 Bank St. in Attleboro and contained personal items allegedly linking the suspect to the vehicle, the chief said.
Investigating were Officer Timothy Keane and Detective Keith Golden, who examined the vehicle for fingerprints and DNA.
In addition, video evidence was recovered from the area showing the vehicle arriving at the parking lot at 5 Bank St. about 2 a.m. Nov. 5 and leaving briefly before returning just prior to 6:30 a.m.
The bus had damage on the passenger side and a missing mirror consistent with a hit-and-run crash in which a building at 319 Thacher St. was struck about 6 a.m. on Nov. 5, according to the chief.
The crash remains under investigation.
The bus was stolen Nov. 4 from a parking lot next to school property in Provincetown.
Days prior to the theft, Keane had arrested Scoullar on warrants from Orleans District Court for unrelated crimes in Provincetown, Heagney said.
Scoullar has relatives who live in the Cape Cod community, the chief added.
In June 2020, Scoullar was found inside a stolen school bus in the parking at the downtown commuter rail parking lot, Heagney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.