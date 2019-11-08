ATTLEBORO — A city man faces drug trafficking charges stemming from a raid at a Brockton apartment in which police say they seized a large amount of suspected cocaine and $1,880 cash.
Neil S. King, 44, of 40 Dunham St., is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in Brockton District Court next month, according to court records and police.
King had an innocent plea entered on his behalf during his arraignment Thursday. In addition to cocaine trafficking, King faces charges of possession of a class B substance. Bail was set at $10,000 cash.
King was arrested Wednesday at an apartment on Grafton Street in Brockton with the help of detectives from that city’s Police Gang Unit and state police, according to Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte.
“In their relentless effort to rid the city of illegal drugs and those who sell them, Brockton police detectives took a drug dealer and his cocaine off the streets,” Duarte said in a statement.
Before entering the apartment, investigators observed King — the target of the investigation — making hand-to-hand drug transactions with people in vehicles that were parked outside, Duarte said.
As police approached, King allegedly threw $40 into a nearby bush.
While detectives apprehended King and notified him of the search warrant, King yelled to warn people in the apartment that police were on their way inside, Duarte said.
Once inside, detectives detained the people in the apartment and let them know about the search warrant. No other arrests were announced.
In addition to the 27 grams of suspected cocaine found in various rooms in the apartment, police say they found eight oxycodone pills on a bureau, Duarte said.
Inside a safe under a table, police say they confiscated $758 cash and another $1,018 cash from a pair of jeans on the couch. A smaller amount of cash, a digital scale, police radio, scissors, sandwich baggies and a razor were confiscated from the master bedroom, Duarte said.
