ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man will face animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a wild turkey with a stick earlier this week.
The suspect, a 33-year-old Brown Street resident, will be summoned to Attleboro District Court for arraignment at a later date, Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said Wednesday.
Police did not release the suspect’s name.
Police were called to Brown Street at Bonneau Avenue about 4:35 p.m. Monday for a man reported to be attacking a turkey with a stick, Cook said.
When police arrived, they found a turkey carcass on Brown Street and were approached by a man who said he used a wooden branch to ward off three turkeys, Cook said.
He told police he struck one of the turkeys, killing it, but claimed it was not intentional.
A witness to the incident told police the turkeys were not being aggressive, Cook said.
