Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man will face animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a wild turkey with a stick earlier this week.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Brown Street resident, will be summoned to Attleboro District Court for arraignment at a later date, Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said Wednesday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.