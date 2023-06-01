ATTLEBORO — A city man is accused of hurling a cast iron frying pan at his 62-year-old sister before throwing her to the floor of his home.
John F. Strantz, 67, of 73 Forest St., was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing June 6 in Attleboro District Court.
The frying pan missed the woman but she complained of injury to her back. She declined to be taken to a hospital, according to a police report.
Strantz, who lives at the residence with his two sisters, denies the allegations.
His lawyer, Michael Carroll of Attleboro, said his client claims they are fabrications.
He pleaded innocent to assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a person over 60.
He was arraigned in April on domestic assault charges. Strantz, a Level 3 sex offender, is on probation for failing to register as a sex offender, according to a prosecutor and court records.
The probation department has also notified the court that they want Strantz held for a probation violation hearing.
A probation officer testified Strantz has prior violations and was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the latest allegations in violation of his probationary terms.
Strantz may also face a hearing to determine whether he violated the terms of his release on the prior alleged domestic assault.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.