Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A city man is accused of hurling a cast iron frying pan at his 62-year-old sister before throwing her to the floor of his home.

John F. Strantz, 67, of 73 Forest St., was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing June 6 in Attleboro District Court.

