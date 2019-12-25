ATTLEBORO — A city man faces drug trafficking charges following his arrest in Taunton earlier this week.
James Chalmers, 29, was stopped Monday night on Anderson Street allegedly after driving while using his cellphone improperly, state police said Tuesday.
A trooper from the Troop D Community Action Team approached the vehicle and allegedly observed the driver and passenger “moving around in the vehicle in a manner that caused him concern that they might be concealing or retrieving a weapon,” state police said in a statement.
Following subsequent investigation, state police say they found a bag containing numerous pills believed to Ecstasy, a Class B controlled substance, after pat frisking Chalmers.
He faces charges of trafficking in Ecstasy and was also given a citation for improper use of a mobile phone while driving.
