REHOBOTH -- An Attleboro man has been arrested for driving under the influence.
Sgt. James M. Casey made the arrest after observing a brown Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts registration plates traveling east on Tremont Street in Rehoboth at 25 mph in a posted 45 mph speed limit zone at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.
The officer followed the vehicle and saw it swaying back and forth within the travel lane before crossing the center line as well as the fog line. He stopped the vehicle after it crossed the fog line and almost left the roadway, according to a release issued by police Sunday.
While interviewing the driver, the officer allegedly smelled alcohol and noticed signs of impairment. Patrolman Todd Hedrick responded to assist with a roadside investigation that included field sobriety testing.
The driver, Anthony Rodriguez, 21, of Carrier St., Attleboro, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a vehicle and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rehoboth Police Station where he was booked and later released from police custody on personal recognizance.
He is due to appear in Taunton District Court on Monday.
