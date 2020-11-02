ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man is facing drunken driving and other charges following a hit-and-run accident at the city’s main downtown intersection over the weekend.
George L. Gamache Jr., 32, of 35 Baltic St., is accused of hitting the rear of car stopped at the traffic light at about 8 p.m. Friday at North Main Street (Route 152) then driving off on County Street.
None of the struck car’s three occupants, including a 3-year-old child, were injured and the vehicle sustained minor damage, police said.
Gamache’s SUV was stopped near County Square and he was arrested after a subsequent investigation by officers Neil Bailey and Benjamin McAndrews.
Gamache is charged with drunken driving (second-offense), leaving the scene of an accident and driving to endanger.
