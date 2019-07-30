ATTLEBORO — A city man charged in federal court with weapons trafficking faces a detention hearing Wednesday.
Richard Philippe, 40, of 3 Eden Court, was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Worcester where he faces charges of transfer of firearms to out of state resident and travel between states with intent to unlawfully deal in firearms, according to court records.
The charges were transferred from federal court in Georgia, the state where prosecutors allege he purchased over 100 guns to sell in Massachusetts, according to court records.
He is being held in federal custody and appeared in U.S. District Court in Boston Tuesday, where he faces charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition. The charges are related to a raid July 5 at a warehouse in Taunton where authorities found 144 rounds of ammunition and empty firearms boxes.
Philippe is in the process of retaining a new lawyer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Philippe was convicted in Rhode Island in 2004 and served less than a year of a 10-year prison sentence for unlawfully carrying a pistol, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.