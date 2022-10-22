ATTLEBORO — A city man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court for selling 100 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent at the Westgate Mall in Brockton last year.

Robert Roscoe, 31, who authorities labeled a career criminal and a gang member, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 in U.S. District Court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

