ATTLEBORO — A city man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court for selling 100 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent at the Westgate Mall in Brockton last year.
Robert Roscoe, 31, who authorities labeled a career criminal and a gang member, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 in U.S. District Court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.
At the time of the drug deal in February 2021, Roscoe, who also has an address in Boston, was on probation for a previous gun possession charge, according to prosecutors.
In court filing Friday, prosecutors recommended Roscoe service 37 months in prison after he completes a two-year term for violating his probation.
A public defender representing Roscoe, Jessica Thrall of Boston, has asked Judge Leo T. Sorkin to impose a 30-month prison term concurrent with his probation violation sentence.
Roscoe admitted conspiring with co-defendant Ozair Pereira, who federal prosecutors say is a violation Brockton drug trafficker who was on probation for drug trafficking charges.
The drug deal was video recorded, according to court records.
Pereira pleaded guilty last month and was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20.
Prosecutors argued Roscoe deserves to serve the 37 months on top of the two-year sentence because of a criminal record including convictions for armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault and battery on a police officer.
They also argued he was involved with dealing “arguably the deadliest controlled substance sold on the street today” and contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis, according to the sentencing memo.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.