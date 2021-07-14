ATTLEBORO — A federal magistrate has ordered an Attleboro man accused of selling 100 fentanyl pills to an informant while on probation for a firearms conviction held in jail pending trial.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Paige Kelley ruled this week that Robert Roscoe, 30, was not a flight risk because of his strong ties to the area but should be kept in custody because he represented a danger to the community, according to court documents.
The judge noted Roscoe had a criminal record with serious offenses and was not deterred from dealing fentanyl while he was on probation for felony gun possession.
She also noted the strength of the prosecution’s case against Roscoe, who was videotaped making the alleged drug sale in February, according to court records.
Public defendant Rebecca Thrall had argued that Roscoe had serious health issues and would be at risk of contracting COVID-19 while in jail. She recommended releasing him to live under house arrest with his mother and wear a GPS bracelet.
Prosecutors allege Roscoe dealt fentanyl for Ozair Pereira, 33, of Brockton. Pereira was also on probation and faces similar charges. He was the target of the probe and is being held in pretrial detention, according to court records.
No trial dates are scheduled for either defendant.
